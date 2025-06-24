Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 739 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

