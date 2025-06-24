Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 10,414 John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JHPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 589,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHPI opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. John Hancock Preferred Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.41.

John Hancock Preferred Income ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (JHPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by primarily investing in preferred securities in the US market. JHPI was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

