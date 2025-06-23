Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 5.4% increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Secure Energy Services Stock Down 4.3%
OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.22.
Secure Energy Services Company Profile
