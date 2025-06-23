Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 5.4% increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 4.3%

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

