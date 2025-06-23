RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.0% increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

