RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3.0% increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
