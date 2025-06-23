5T Wealth LLC Purchases 4,528 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

5T Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

