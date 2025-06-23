Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 17,445 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after buying an additional 109,101 shares during the period. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 713,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $90.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.