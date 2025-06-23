Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

