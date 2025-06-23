Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $15.34 on Monday. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $16.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DPMLF

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.