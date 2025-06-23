Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0809 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 2.9% increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PEYUF opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEYUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

