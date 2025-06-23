iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

