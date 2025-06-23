J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th.

J.Jill has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.Jill to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

J.Jill Trading Down 3.2%

J.Jill stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

J.Jill last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 46.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.Jill stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of J.Jill worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

