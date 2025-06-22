SK Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

SK Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 769.4% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

FFSM stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

