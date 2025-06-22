Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Leidos by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

