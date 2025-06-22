JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

