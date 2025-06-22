Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $15.39 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 7.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Capital Strength ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.