Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $15.39 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,721 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 7.6% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.