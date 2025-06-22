Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,686.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,776,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

GSST opened at $50.47 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.