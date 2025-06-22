SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,070 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $135,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.