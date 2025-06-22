Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 875 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

