Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Has $275,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in Cencora by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This trade represents a 21.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Cencora Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of COR stock opened at $293.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

