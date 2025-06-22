Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.93%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

