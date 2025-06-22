Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,381 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onefund LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

