iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after acquiring an additional 643,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,649,000 after acquiring an additional 394,713 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

