Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) & Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Critical Comparison

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) and Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nixxy and Korn/Ferry International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nixxy $610,000.00 57.51 -$22.59 million N/A N/A Korn/Ferry International $2.76 billion 1.31 $169.15 million $4.65 15.12

Volatility and Risk

Korn/Ferry International has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Nixxy has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn/Ferry International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nixxy and Korn/Ferry International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nixxy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Korn/Ferry International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Korn/Ferry International has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Korn/Ferry International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Korn/Ferry International is more favorable than Nixxy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Nixxy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Nixxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Korn/Ferry International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nixxy and Korn/Ferry International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nixxy -1,476.75% -426.76% -188.86% Korn/Ferry International 8.91% 14.49% 7.21%

Summary

Korn/Ferry International beats Nixxy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

