Center for Financial Planning Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.37 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

