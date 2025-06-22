Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

