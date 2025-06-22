The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $350.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

