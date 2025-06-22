Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sanofi by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $2.0369 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.