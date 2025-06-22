Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.