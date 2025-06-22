Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $924,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.26 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

