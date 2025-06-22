Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,745 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $29,965,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,319,549.22. This represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

