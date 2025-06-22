Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,119,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,557,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,554,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter.

IAK opened at $132.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.02. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $111.55 and a 12-month high of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

