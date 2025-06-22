Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,998 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 145,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 1,624,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,258,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 125,225 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

