Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 4.0% increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.23 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

