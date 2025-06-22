Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 4.0% increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Headwater Exploration Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.23 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
