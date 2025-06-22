United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.37 on July 23rd

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3661 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 2.8% increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.18 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Microelectronics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of United Microelectronics worth $40,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Wedbush cut United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

