Snam S.p.A. Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2247 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th.

Snam Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of SNMRY opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Snam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

