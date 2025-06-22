Cookie Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86.20 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Cookie has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Cookie has a total market cap of $86.20 million and approximately $22.40 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,305.72 or 0.99640834 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,764.92 or 0.99114125 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,934,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,601,037 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,934,557 with 547,600,697 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.16047376 USD and is down -10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $21,292,801.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

