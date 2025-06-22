Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COMB. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,819,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 169,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 168,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 128,418 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMB opened at $21.96 on Friday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

