Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $61,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

