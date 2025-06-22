JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 5.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 523.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,538,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,834,000 after buying an additional 7,167,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,643,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,313 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,923 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,051,000 after purchasing an additional 202,511 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,281,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,577,000 after purchasing an additional 323,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

