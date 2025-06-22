MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 38,054 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,054 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 1.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $21,273,000.

BATS:DAUG opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

