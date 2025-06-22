ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 666,383 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,468,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $969.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $964.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

