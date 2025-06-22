Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DVN opened at $34.25 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

