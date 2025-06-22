iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $72,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,005,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $80.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

