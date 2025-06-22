Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $176.95. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.