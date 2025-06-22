The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $640.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $581.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

