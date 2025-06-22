Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by First Financial Group Corp

First Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of First Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

