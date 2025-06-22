Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 558 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Argus set a $510.00 target price on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

DE stock opened at $520.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

