Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

