Analyzing Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics -386.66% -413.63% -239.35% IPG Photonics -21.18% 2.56% 2.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Energetics and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 0.00 IPG Photonics 1 3 2 1 2.43

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given IPG Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

0.5% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and IPG Photonics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $2.43 million 188.85 -$9.18 million ($0.03) -70.00 IPG Photonics $977.13 million 2.87 -$181.53 million ($4.61) -14.32

Applied Energetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IPG Photonics. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Applied Energetics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. The company also offers integrated laser systems; LightWELD, a handheld laser welding system; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems for fine welding, cutting, and drilling; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; robotic and multi-axis workstations for welding, cutting and cladding, flatbed cutting systems, and diode markers; and laser and non-laser robotic welding and automation solutions. It serves materials processing, communications, medical procedures, and advanced applications and communications markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

