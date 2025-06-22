Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Sold by SK Wealth Management LLC

SK Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NUMG opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

